092521-cbn-news-schoolbdmeet-p2
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s time to get costumes and candy bags ready as Ghouls and Glow returns to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-30.
- Updated
Lewis Central High School has been named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
- Updated
A false start penalty at the 1-yard line with 20 seconds remaining in the game proved to be the defining moment for Class 4A No. 5 Lewis Centr…
- Updated
With the nation facing a dire shortage of health care workers, Iowa Western Community College will offer free Certified Nursing Assistant trai…
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
It’s shaping up to be an interesting school election this year for Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School District Boards of Educat…
The boy was deer hunting when he spotted someone trying to steal a tractor and wood splitter, a family lawyer said.
Council Bluffs Community School District students are exceeding expectations on earning both a high school diploma and another credential but …
- Updated
A man who had been missing since Saturday was found with the aid of a specialized sonar system about 30 feet from shore.
Holder files, withdraws objection in Iowa Western trustees election, highlights concerns about process
- Updated
Bryan Jack Holder, a candidate for the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees from Director District 7, requested an Objection Heari…