1 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $100,000

Investor special with tons of potential---needs TLC! Would make a great flip or rental. Ranch home sits on corner, double lot. Primary BDRM w/attached full BA. Family room in LL could be used as 2nd (non-conforming) BDRM. Large main floor LR w/bamboo engineered flooring and tons of windows. Galley kitchen and informal DR w/sliding glass door to back patio. Walk-out basement with separate entrance, full bath & laundry room w/wink. Built-in underground 2 car garage w/access from LL. Vinyl siding. Being sold AS-IS.