1 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $70,000

Here's a great home for a first time buyer or investor. All major components of the home were completely updated 10 years ago including plumbing, electrical, added insulation, windows, doors, kitchen cabinets, siding, and more. Bigger than it looks, once you get inside you will be impressed with the size of the rooms. Great opportunity to start your home ownership or add to your rental portfolio.