2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE 1st Congressional District Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For Representative in Congress District 1Republican:Mike FloodDemocratic: Candidate Profile: Patty Pansing Brooks For Representative in Congress District 1 0 Comments Tags Vote Year Politics Mike Flood Representative District Congressional District Patty Pansing Brooks Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Congressional Races 1st and 2nd Congressional District races