Bill Simmons, M: 712-309-6010, bill.simmons@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Here's the very affordable bungalow you've been waiting for! From the minute you walk through the front door from the covered porch stepping onto the new flooring or in the kitchen with the new stainless appliances, backsplash and new countertops, you will see an easy to live in home! New windows, vanity and AC unit are just a few more items that have been updated. If you need more space, there's a full basement waiting for your needs.
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $105,000
