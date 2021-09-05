 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $105,000

  Updated
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with new flooring throughout and a new deck off the front is move in ready and would be the perfect fit for a first time homebuyer or a great rental property. Also includes a huge 2 stall detached garage built in 1996.

