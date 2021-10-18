 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $107,000

Completely redone in 2019-2020 with a complete kitchen gut and redesign. New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, formica & fixtures, new 3/4 bath on main floor & plumbing all new. There is a non-conforming bedroom in the basement with an undersized egress window plus another shower & sink (no toilet). All appliances stay, new water heater, big deck in back plus newer concrete driveway with extra off-street parking. Exterior is steel siding & aluminum trim.

