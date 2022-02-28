 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $115,000

Perfect home for any buyer! This home features a newer kitchen & maintenance-free vinyl siding! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced-in lot with off street parking and a 2-car garage to round it off. It has easy interstate access and is just minutes from downtown Omaha. Be sure to check this one out! Being sold as is.

