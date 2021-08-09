 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $123,900

This affordable ranch home is waiting for you to move in! Two, spacious bedrooms with a non-conforming 3rd bedroom/flex area in the basement. Beautiful, newly refinished hardwood flooring through the main level & new flooring in the kitchen! Dishwasher to be brand new! Beautiful yard & a large, detached garage (with electricity) & shed! New HVAC system installed in 2012, a sump pump & vinyl siding make this a worry-free investment! Quiet, well kept neighborhood is the cherry on top! Schedule your showing today!

