 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $129,000

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $129,000

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $129,000

Andrew Woods, M: 402-651-3457, awoods@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - *Open house 10/17 CANCELED* SO much charm packed into this wonderful home! Beautiful curb appeal with nice landscaping and red front porch. Tall ceilings and original woodwork throughout. Too many updates to list but here are a few major ones: new plumbing including sewer line from house to street (2018), roof, gutters, and siding (2019), HVAC (2017), and a new 3/4 bathroom in the basement. Enjoy the large backyard with a nice patio, firepit, and 2 storage sheds. The newer shed is equipped with 60 amp service perfect for any project. This home has truly been very well taken care of and will make a great new home for the lucky buyer. Don't miss out on this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reynolds: Talks underway to bar vaccine mandates
Govt. & Politics

Reynolds: Talks underway to bar vaccine mandates

  • Updated

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she’s having “great conversations” with state legislative leaders about the potential for considering a bill during the upcoming special session that would prohibit workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert