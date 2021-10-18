Andrew Woods, M: 402-651-3457, awoods@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - *Open house 10/17 CANCELED* SO much charm packed into this wonderful home! Beautiful curb appeal with nice landscaping and red front porch. Tall ceilings and original woodwork throughout. Too many updates to list but here are a few major ones: new plumbing including sewer line from house to street (2018), roof, gutters, and siding (2019), HVAC (2017), and a new 3/4 bathroom in the basement. Enjoy the large backyard with a nice patio, firepit, and 2 storage sheds. The newer shed is equipped with 60 amp service perfect for any project. This home has truly been very well taken care of and will make a great new home for the lucky buyer. Don't miss out on this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $129,000
