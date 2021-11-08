 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $134,500

  • Updated
This cute little ranch home was completely remodeled in 2020 with new cabinets, doors, trim, carpet & paint. It has been freshly repainted inside & carpets cleaned. The full basement has a non-conforming bedroom that is ready for flooring. There is plenty of off-street parking and a big fenced backyard. There is an enclosed porch in front and in back to expand the living area. Roof, water heater & AC were new in 2020. Appliances present are included.

