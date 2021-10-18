 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $134,900

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $134,900

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $134,900

This cute little ranch home was completely remodeled in 2020 with new cabinets, doors, trim, carpet & paint. It has been freshly repainted inside & carpets cleaned. The full basement has a non-conforming bedroom that is ready for flooring. There is plenty of off-street parking and a big fenced backyard. There is an enclosed porch in front and in back to expand the living area. Roof, water heater & AC were new in 2020. Appliances present are included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reynolds: Talks underway to bar vaccine mandates
Govt. & Politics

Reynolds: Talks underway to bar vaccine mandates

  • Updated

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she’s having “great conversations” with state legislative leaders about the potential for considering a bill during the upcoming special session that would prohibit workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert