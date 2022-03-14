Iris Lobo, M: 402-880-5572, irisloborealtor@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This is a great investment opportunity for the savvy investor or an amazing property to add to! This home sits on four lots so if you're looking for an extra large lot to add more home to or garage space this would be perfect! Easy access to the interstate, shopping, downtown Council Bluffs and a quick hop on I-80 into Omaha. This property sits in the middle of the city with over a 1/2 Acre of land. AMA. Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tributes are flowing to Evan Edwards and condolences to his family since he died on Feb. 26 as a result of injuries he suffered in a collision…
To most, Ron Stander was known as the “Bluffs Butcher,” a heavyweight boxer that challenged Joe Frazier for the heavyweight title in 1972.
Lewis Central boys basketball head coach Dan Miller is retiring after 21 years at L.C. and nearly 30 years in coaching, with his family on his mind.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
The “Council Bluffs Butcher” has died.
Eight middle school teams and four elementary teams qualified for Worlds at the VEX IQ Iowa State Robotics Competition Saturday at Thomas Jeff…
Changes are coming to the Kanesville Alternative Learning Center.
Southbound Interstate 29 at Ninth Avenue is expected to be closed to traffic on Tuesday, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department …
A team from College View Elementary School was the top team in either age group at the VEX IQ Iowa State Robotics Championship Saturday at Tho…