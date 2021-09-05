 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $146,900

All the big ticket items new or updated to including new furnace/CA, plumbing, water heater, electrical and service panel. New kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, DW, stove, fridge, microwave hood, paint, fixtures and flooring. New bathroom tub, tile, sink, stool, vanity, barn door and fixtures. Main floor utility room with included washer/dryer. Fresh paint inside and out. New carpeting and vinyl flooring. Most windows are new. New 2 car carport. Off street parking. Mirror in bath does not remain. All measurements approximate. AMA

