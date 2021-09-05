All the big ticket items new or updated to including new furnace/CA, plumbing, water heater, electrical and service panel. New kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, DW, stove, fridge, microwave hood, paint, fixtures and flooring. New bathroom tub, tile, sink, stool, vanity, barn door and fixtures. Main floor utility room with included washer/dryer. Fresh paint inside and out. New carpeting and vinyl flooring. Most windows are new. New 2 car carport. Off street parking. Mirror in bath does not remain. All measurements approximate. AMA
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $146,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
District says fate of Madison Campus depends on multiple factors; property currently listed for $3.9 million
- Updated
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is considering a variety of factors in weighing whether to sell or keep the Ma…
- Updated
Five federal arrest warrants and seven state warrants were executed by the Omaha division of the FBI and a task force that includes the Nebraska State Patrol and local agencies.
- Updated
A judge ordered an Omaha attorney to a halfway house and treatment after he was found near death in a parking lot at 30th and Lake streets.
- Updated
Class A No. 8 Riverside and No. 9 St. Albert both had something to prove in Friday night’s Class A, District 7 prep football matchup. The Bull…
I’m a respiratory therapist. With the fourth wave of the pandemic in full swing, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the trajectory…
“We know people have planted flags in our yards, in their own yards, and even driven around with them in their golf carts — all for Daegan,” the family said. “We are humbled and uplifted by how many people are honoring him.”
- Updated
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has scheduled a public hearing on the sale of the Madison Campus property for …
- Updated
Nomi Health opened a COVID-19 testing site in Council Bluffs on Monday.
Council Bluffs is home to plenty of top athletes, including Olympic wrestlers, Division-I football players, and others competing at a top level.