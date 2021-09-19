 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $149,500

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $149,500

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $149,500

Bill Simmons, M: 712-309-6010, bill.simmons@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - 4 Bed Ranch? 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level and two nonconforming bedrooms in the basement. 1450 sqft of finished living area, a large 1 car garage with a carport. There's hardwood floors under the main floor carpet! Fully fenced flat back yard. All appliances stay including washer & dryer.Very convenient location just minutes to everything.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert