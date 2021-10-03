 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $149,900

New basement bathroom Sept. 2021. Updated kitchen with new quartz countertops. Updated main bathroom. Main floor laundry. New roof/complete tear off including new sheathing. New siding and gutters. Lifetime cement board siding. New large driveway with plenty of off street parking. New patio behind extra large shed for entertaining. Large deck. Full usable basement. New security doors. Security camera system. Newer windows. 2 blocks to walking bridge. Very short commute to downtown Omaha. AMA

