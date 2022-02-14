 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000

AJ Schmidt, M: 712-310-6119, Andrew.Schmidt@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Updated and move-in ready ranch is looking for new owners! Inside you’ll find hardwood floors and new designer fixtures throughout. Main level offers large family room, formal dining, and stunning fully updated kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, new tiled backsplash, and gleaming stainless appliances! Huge primary bedroom with second bedroom and completely re-done full bath down the hall. Spacious family room with plush new carpet and fireplace in lower level. Also, 1.5 bath and second room is perfect for storage space. Screened in porch with no backyard neighbors and nice sized deck to grill out. Check it out today!

