AJ Schmidt, M: 712-310-6119, Andrew.Schmidt@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Updated and move-in ready ranch is looking for new owners! Inside you’ll find hardwood floors and new designer fixtures throughout. Main level offers large family room, formal dining, and stunning fully updated kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, new tiled backsplash, and gleaming stainless appliances! Huge primary bedroom with second bedroom and completely re-done full bath down the hall. Spacious family room with plush new carpet and fireplace in lower level. Also, 1.5 bath and second room is perfect for storage space. Screened in porch with no backyard neighbors and nice sized deck to grill out. Check it out today!
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A gift from a Missouri Valley couple will help get a career academy humming in that community.
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."
Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central are each sending three wrestlers to the state tournament next weekend in Des Moines after both teams had a t…
Buildertrend's CEO apologized Wednesday after its workers disrupted a Delta flight and said an investigation into the incident continues.
The Wabash Trace Nature Trail has received an influx of cash for operational needs and infrastructure repairs.
Anika Smith is helping hype up Titan hoops this season.
A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that had been placed outside.
The suspect accelerated toward a moving train at a high speed, crashing into the back of Kyle Ediger's car that was waiting for the train to pass, pushing both cars onto the tracks.
An Omaha man is accused of killing another man at an Old Market pub after the Omahan's girlfriend told him the other man had brushed up against her.
According to head coach Chad Schaa, Abraham Lincoln girls basketball played some of its best basketball this year in the second and third quar…