Kevin Story, M: 402-706-8583, kstory@rogsterling.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - Step back in time to this beauty's beginning- the large front room welcomes you in and draws you to the uniqueness this home has to offer. Custom built ins throughout, a sitting room off the master, a fantastic back yard oasis. Many historical features with modern convenience updates galore like a new roof in 2018, new A/C and LVT flooring throughout main in 2020 and new water heater, stove, refrigerator in 2021, updates on exterior like a new deck in 2020, all well maintained and lovingly cared for. The partially finished basement featuring a wood stove provides ample room for a 3rd non-conforming bedroom or office. Location convenient to 100 Block, local hospitals, shopping and more. This home offers a tranquil destination to enjoy life, moments from the busy world outside.
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000
