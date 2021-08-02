 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000

This completely updated raised ranch is the perfect starter home! The kitchen and bathroom were remodeled within the last 6 months, new interior paint, vinyl siding, and private fenced backyard with new landscaping. Great location close to shopping, medical, and restaurants. Schedule your showing today! Showings begin Sunday July 25th at noon.

