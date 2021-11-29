 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000

Active for backup offers only. This home has charm and character with modern updates.. Well loved and cared for 2 bed/1 bath home close to schools and hospitals. Professionally landscaped yard featuring a private paver patio off dining room. Sweet enclosed front porch to sit & unwind. Wood floors, original beams and all appliances remain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert