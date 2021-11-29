Active for backup offers only. This home has charm and character with modern updates.. Well loved and cared for 2 bed/1 bath home close to schools and hospitals. Professionally landscaped yard featuring a private paver patio off dining room. Sweet enclosed front porch to sit & unwind. Wood floors, original beams and all appliances remain.
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000
