2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $154,000

Bill Simmons, M: 712-309-6010, bill.simmons@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - 4 Bed Ranch? 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level and two nonconforming bedrooms in the basement. 1450 sqft of finished living area, a large 1 car garage with a carport. There's hardwood floors under the main floor carpet! Fully fenced flat back yard. All appliances stay including washer & dryer.Very convenient location just minutes to everything.

