Very nice new energy efficient home is being built. Comfortable lifestyle at an affordable price. You must be income qualified through NeighborWorks Home Solutions.
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year’s theme is: Underwood Iowa Fourth of July, Uniting the Community in Celebration for Generations.
The show begins at 9:45 p.m. tonight, July 5.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
“I like living here. It feels like home because it is,” said Underwood City Administrator Cindy Sorlien.
“It’s status quo, like it has always been," said Becky Lenihan, county finance and tax officer.