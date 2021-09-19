Jennifer Morgan, M: 402-216-1161, jnymorgan@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/Jennifer.Morgan - CONTRACT PENDING. BACK UP OFFERS ONLY. This special ranch offers UPDATES GALORE! Newer windows, newer roof, brand new A/C, new patio, remodeled kitchen, and renovated bathroom! Upon entry you'll discover the beautiful hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and inviting open floor plan. The massive primary bedroom walks out to a Champion-installed SUNROOM; it's FAB! The finished basement offers plenty of room for entertaining, as well as an office or non-conforming space. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES STAY! Easy interstate access and close to all amenities.
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $169,900
