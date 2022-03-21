2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $169,900

You're LUCKY to Find this Home! Showings Start Friday at 8am! Corner Lot with a Large, Fully Fenced Yard and Attached Garage. Beautiful Deck is Perfect for Entertaining.Gorgeous Hardwood Floors through Living Room and Bedrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Adorable Kitchen with a Pantry You'll Love! All Appliances Included. Large Bonus Room in Finished Basement- Perfect for a Gym, Family Room or Office. Quiet Neighborhood and Great Location! This Well-Cared for Home is Ready for it's New Lucky Owners!