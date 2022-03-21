You're LUCKY to Find this Home! Showings Start Friday at 8am! Corner Lot with a Large, Fully Fenced Yard and Attached Garage. Beautiful Deck is Perfect for Entertaining.Gorgeous Hardwood Floors through Living Room and Bedrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Adorable Kitchen with a Pantry You'll Love! All Appliances Included. Large Bonus Room in Finished Basement- Perfect for a Gym, Family Room or Office. Quiet Neighborhood and Great Location! This Well-Cared for Home is Ready for it's New Lucky Owners!
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A longtime Lewis Central High School teacher will be honored next month by the state’s largest teachers union.
Support was flowing to a local family Thursday after a fast-moving fire destroyed their house Wednesday afternoon.
Council Bluffs officials discussed a shift in the way garbage and recycling is collected during a public meeting on Tuesday.
It was a solid year for girls basketball in Council Bluffs.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
“Grease,” has always been one of my favorite musicals.
Underwood Community School District Superintendent Ed Hawks will step down this summer after 28 years of guiding the school district.
Abraham Lincoln’s basketball season changed dramatically on Jan. 21.
After falling short of its state tournament goal last season, the Lewis Central boys soccer team begins practices with some extra motivation.