 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $169,900

You're LUCKY to Find this Home! Showings Start Friday at 8am! Corner Lot with a Large, Fully Fenced Yard and Attached Garage. Beautiful Deck is Perfect for Entertaining.Gorgeous Hardwood Floors through Living Room and Bedrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Adorable Kitchen with a Pantry You'll Love! All Appliances Included. Large Bonus Room in Finished Basement- Perfect for a Gym, Family Room or Office. Quiet Neighborhood and Great Location! This Well-Cared for Home is Ready for it's New Lucky Owners!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert