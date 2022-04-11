 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $210,000

Private backyard in city limits. This property has a large lot with a brick exterior. Features include an eat in kitchen, Formal living room, Den and main floor laundry and heated garage. All kitchen appliances remain. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the serenity of the well landscaped back yard. There is a fenced yard and storage shed.

