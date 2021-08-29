 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $235,000

Adorable 2 bedroom ranch home with open living room into large dining space. Huge eat in kitchen with large pantry, pull out drawers and all the appliances stay, including the main floor washer & dryer. Primary and 2nd bedroom with raised cap ceilings. Primary 3/4 bath. Endless possibilities for the unfinished basement that already has a 3/4 bath and 2 egress windows for bedroom 3 & 4! Enjoy your coffee on the covered front porch or cozy deck. Home also features an oversized 2 car garage with plenty of storage. All this situated on a large level lot in a great location with easy access to downtown Council Bluffs and just minutes away from Omaha.

