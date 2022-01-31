Welcome to the luxury condo one would be crazy to scroll past! Having so much to offer, this home has a spacious feeling with it's vaulted ceilings, two sink master bath, along with a private study, balcony, and courtyard! Have no worries needing to update throughout when you already have bamboo flooring, granite countertops and soft close cabinets! The boiler and ac unit are as young as 9 months old taking big ticket items off your mind! Cozy up during the cold winters with a stone gas fireplace and have no worries with heated flooring in the 2 car garage and courtyard! The community fitness room makes it so easy for you to enjoy the opportunity for physical activity without even having to leave! Is there anything this condo doesn't offer?! Book your showing now and make this your home!
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $260,000
