2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $264,950

Come see this Great, almost new, Townhome in the heart of Council Bluffs, close to shopping and restaurants! It boasts an open kitchen with granite countertops, an island, lots of cupboards, and slate color appliances, which are included. The family room, has a beautiful gas fireplace, and is open to the kitchen, and dining area. The Master suite includes a Master bathroom, with tile flooring and a large walk-in shower which is tiled, there is also a large walk-in closet. There's another spacious bedroom, and a third room that could be used for an office, or spare bedroom. The backyard features a covered patio, great for entertaining, and a pond!

