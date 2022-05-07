2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $279,500

Enjoy worry free living in this beautiful, custom built home. This townhome has been meticulously cared for and comes with top of the line appliances, Hunter Douglas Silhouette window coverings and more. Enjoy the lovely view from your back patio. The association dues includes mowing, snow removal and sprinkler start up and shut off. Open House Saturday May 7, 1-3pm and Sunday May 8, 1-3pm.