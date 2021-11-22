Sandy Beck, M: 402-210-3845, sandy.beck@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sandy.beck - Beautiful Home on 2.22 acres in Lewis Central off the Wabash Trail! Lovely well maintained walkout ranch w/heated 3 car garage, 2 bedrooms (possible 3rd and 4th non-conforming bedrooms in the lower level) 3 baths, & almost 2000 sq ft. The spacious open floor plan features a great kitchen w/ granite countertops, dining area, and warm and inviting living room w/wood burning fireplace. The main floor has 2 bedrooms (the primary/master has a 3/4 bath) plus an additional 1/2 bath. Tons of room in the walkout basement w/ large family room, Full Bath, & two other rooms to use for bedrooms, office, exercise, etc. Huge storage room has laundry area. The Large deck & patio overlook the acreage w/ 27x23 Outbuilding that includes electrical. Gorgeous treed area toward the top of the acreage w/trails & camping area! Septic Time of Transfer done March 2020 and Radon Mitigation installed April 2020
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $330,000
CEDAR FALLS -- In a battle of two of Class 4A’s top defenses, Lewis Central football and Xavier Cedar Rapids went toe to toe with each other a…
The Daily Nonpareil with the help of the inner-city coaches presents the 2021 All-City Volleyball team.
Iowa Western Community College will purchase space in buildings in Missouri Valley and Harlan to expand its career-technical programs in south…
Three overtimes, a long delay caused by the stadium lights going out and a goal line stand made a memorable night for Lewis Central football o…
A shooting involving a married couple at their home just east of Council Bluffs has been ruled a murder-suicide, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said.
“This is just an awesome opportunity for our kids,” head coach Justin Kammrad said. “They’ve bought into what we’ve been coaching them to do since day one. They’ve put in the time and work and have dedicated themselves to improving every week, and it’s paid off."
St. Albert senior Lauren Williams has had a lot of role models between players and coaches during her volleyball career.
In a battle of two teams that entered the national tournament with at-large bids, third-seeded Iowa Western defeated seventh-seeded Arizona We…
Stakeholders recently held a development celebration for the I-29/I-80 Industrial Park project — a project that has been in the works since 2017.
Denver Holeton is receiving kudos just a few months after becoming a paraeducator at Hoover Elementary School.