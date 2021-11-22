 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $330,000

Sandy Beck, M: 402-210-3845, sandy.beck@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sandy.beck - Beautiful Home on 2.22 acres in Lewis Central off the Wabash Trail! Lovely well maintained walkout ranch w/heated 3 car garage, 2 bedrooms (possible 3rd and 4th non-conforming bedrooms in the lower level) 3 baths, & almost 2000 sq ft. The spacious open floor plan features a great kitchen w/ granite countertops, dining area, and warm and inviting living room w/wood burning fireplace. The main floor has 2 bedrooms (the primary/master has a 3/4 bath) plus an additional 1/2 bath. Tons of room in the walkout basement w/ large family room, Full Bath, & two other rooms to use for bedrooms, office, exercise, etc. Huge storage room has laundry area. The Large deck & patio overlook the acreage w/ 27x23 Outbuilding that includes electrical. Gorgeous treed area toward the top of the acreage w/trails & camping area! Septic Time of Transfer done March 2020 and Radon Mitigation installed April 2020

