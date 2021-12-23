2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $65,000

Peg Maloney, O: 402-594-2000, peg@maloney.com, www.pegmaloney.com - Start your new year off with a project that will bring a house with a lot of potential to a real home. Two bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bath, separate dining room for spacious eating; basement has lots of room to finish off and make a rec room/office or flex room plus a bonus 1/2 bath. Not easy to find detached 2 car garage with room for a work area too. Covered front porch and covered back patio. Hurry on this one