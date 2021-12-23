Peg Maloney, O: 402-594-2000, peg@maloney.com, www.pegmaloney.com - Start your new year off with a project that will bring a house with a lot of potential to a real home. Two bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bath, separate dining room for spacious eating; basement has lots of room to finish off and make a rec room/office or flex room plus a bonus 1/2 bath. Not easy to find detached 2 car garage with room for a work area too. Covered front porch and covered back patio. Hurry on this one
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Council Bluffs businessman found guilty of sex trafficking and drug charges has been sentenced in federal court.
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County attorney said.
A Council Bluffs man has won a $300,000 lottery prize.
A pair of Council Bluffs men were recently sentenced to prison in federal court on separate charges.
Iowa Western football has players from 17 different states on its roster from all ends of the country.
It’s a season for heartwarming stories and gift-giving. And we at The Daily Nonpareil are excited to offer some of both.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said Thursday that officials have confirmed one tornado touched down during Wednesday's storms. Additionally, power outage and communication issues led Lewis Central to cancel classes today.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about the death of a man that was run over by a pickup truck.
The first half did not go according to plan for Iowa Western football in the NJCAA national championship on Friday against New Mexico Military…
WINNESHIEK COUNTY (AP) — Two teens died and three more were seriously hurt when the SUV they were riding in rolled three times.