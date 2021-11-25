This diamond in the rough has original trim, doors, windows, wood floors & cabinets that are all in decent shape. All the character is still here but has been neglected in recent years. The exterior is original slate siding. There are enclosed front & back porches and it's sitting on a flat 60X130 lot. There's plenty of room to build a nice big garage or have a large parking area. There is a gas furnace, breaker panel and full useable unfinished basement. The upstairs dormer could be used as 2 bedrooms but you have to pass through one to access the other. There is one bedroom, formal dining, living room, kitchen and bath on the main floor. This one could be super cute again with some work.
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $65,000
