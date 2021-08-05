 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $65,000

Opportunity awaits at this cozy, centrally located ranch! Walk into wood flooring with the rooms awaiting your personal touch. Lots of storage options in the basement or the tool shed out back! A few blocks away you will find neighborhood parks and easy access to the interstate.

