2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $69,500

2 car garage with adjoining 1 bedroom apartment (1125 1/2 7th Ave) behind the house. Two 41x130' lots both zoned R-3. Lots of rehab needed but potential for good cash flow or live in one with the other for bonus income. Stucco on house is in great shape- coved all the way out the soffit. No gas line in house- all electric. Breaker panel in house, 2 breaker panels in garage.