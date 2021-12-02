 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $79,900

This ranch home has a full basement and an extra 35x100 lot adjacent. The current tenant has purchased a home & will vacate by the end of October. The electrical service, plumbing & roof have all been updated. There are wood floors, pocket doors, replacement windows, tile floors in kitchen & bath, electric baseboard heat and main floor washer/dryer hookups. All appliances except washer & dryer are included. Steel siding with aluminum trim on exterior and newer roof.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Rams roll by Lynx
Basketball

Rams roll by Lynx

  • Updated

Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls basketball needed a few minutes to get going, but after the first four minutes of the game, the Rams were rollin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert