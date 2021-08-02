2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $84,700

 Skip to main content
Christi Hacker, M: 402-517-1402, christihacker@rogsterling.com, https://www.AspireOmaha.com - Ranch style house built in 1950 needs some TLC and is ready for your next investment project or your sweat equity! Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a large two car detached garage. Has a deck on the back of the house. Alley access and flat yard. Sewer line was replaced approximately five years ago. Close to schools!

