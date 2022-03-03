Monte Wilson, M: 712-435-9347, montewilson@hotmail.com, https://www.kw.com - Are you looking for some cheap and easy living? Well, look no further! This cute and unique ranch home sits on a corner lot near downtown Council Bluffs. It features all new mechanicals, windows, carpet, paint, and yes even the kitchen sink! This home would make a great investment property (maybe use as a rental), first time home buyer, bachelors' pad, or someone looking to downsize- the possibilities are endless! All the essential features are located on the main floor, including laundry hook ups! With the high efficiency improvements, low taxes, and manageable size, you're sure to save some money with this buy- with an Est. payment: $474/month!
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $84,900
