2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $85,000

April Tucker, M: 402-682-1749, housesbyapril@gmail.com, www.aprilmtucker.com - Calling investors looking for a diamond in the rough that has heavy cash flow potential. This home has been converted from a single family to a duplex ready for multiple streams of income. This homes needs heavy work but heavy rewards are in store for the right buyer. Each unit has a kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom. Shared laundry and private entries for each. On the exterior take advantage of a large garages each unit can have its own 2 car garage both with driveway and alley access. Another option would be the two car tandem garage could be converted into a shop. Perfect for storing your tools or converting into shop adding potential for another stream of income if rented out. With so much potential to be had for the right investor be sure to get in to see this diamond today!