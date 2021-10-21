April Tucker, M: 402-682-1749, housesbyapril@gmail.com, www.aprilmtucker.com - Calling investors looking for a diamond in the rough that has heavy cash flow potential. This home has been converted from a single family to a duplex ready for multiple streams of income. This homes needs heavy work but heavy rewards are in store for the right buyer. Each unit has a kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom. Shared laundry and private entries for each. On the exterior take advantage of a large garages each unit can have its own 2 car garage both with driveway and alley access. Another option would be the two car tandem garage could be converted into a shop. Perfect for storing your tools or converting into shop adding potential for another stream of income if rented out. With so much potential to be had for the right investor be sure to get in to see this diamond today!
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities.
A Vietnam veteran will be honored as the grand marshal for this year’s Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.
- Updated
Bernadette Morris of Council Bluffs scratched off a $30,000 lottery prize after buying a Bonus Crossword scratch off ticket.
- Updated
A minor vehicle accident turned into a carjacking that injured one woman in Council Bluffs.
- Updated
CHI Health Mercy Hospital has put a new face on its maternity center.
- Updated
Four of the five candidates for the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education responded to a series of questions during a pu…
The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation has teamed up with the Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club to offer the city’s first picklebal…
“Our staff are just burning the candle at both ends and taking care of each other. We would like to honor the need for mental health for staff and students so we were asking for the 22nd and 23rd” of November off.
- Updated
St. Albert football knew that Friday’s game at AHSTW would be the last time they’d take the field together as a team.
Tammy Johnson has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 39 years and has been in the Breast Health Center as a breast health navig…