2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $89,900

Enjoy the simple life in this ranch home! Within walking distance to Manawa State park & lake, Fish & Game Club, Council Bluffs Country Club, Doozies & the sailboat club. Ride bike trails all around and still be minutes from all the stores and interstate. It's not fancy but it's decent & affordable at $99,000. Quick occupancy possible. Showings begin 11/13, seller disclosure of condition to be completed & uploaded 11/13. More photos coming 11/13 also.