2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $99,000

This ranch home has a full basement and an extra 35x100 lot adjacent. The current tenant has purchased a home & will vacate by the end of October. The electrical service, plumbing & roof have all been updated. There are wood floors, pocket doors, replacement windows, tile floors in kitchen & bath, electric baseboard heat and main floor washer/dryer hookups. All appliances except washer & dryer are included. Steel siding with aluminum trim on exterior and newer roof.