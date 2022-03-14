2 Bedroom Home in Crescent - $274,900

Jennifer Morgan, M: 402-216-1161, jnymorgan@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/Jennifer.Morgan - Are you dreaming of owning an acreage? Well here's a very special parcel; ~YES~ it's 21.2 acres of gorgeous rolling hills, timber, privacy, and serenity in this wonderful setting on Old Lincoln Highway. The possibilities are endless! Settle in, build your dream home, imagine, create; turn your vision into a reality! Ten acres of this property is Forest Reserve. Estate sale. Property is being sold in "AS IS" condition.
