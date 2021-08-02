 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $120,000

AFFORDABLE living in Glenwood, IA is a rare find especially when the house is as move-in ready as this one is. Move right in and start to enjoy the luxuries of living close to all the schools and downtown Glenwood. The LARGE fenced-in yard, deck for entertaining, and cute ''she shed'' will create backyard envy for all neighbors and visitors. Come in and take a look while you still can.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert