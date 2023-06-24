Just completed new construction townhome located in the Lake Ohana subdivision. Some of the many features include an open floor plan, zero entry, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, main floor laundry, walk in pantry, and a full unfinished basement. Wonderful 1/2 acre lot that has the potential to build an additional garage or have a garden. Association dues are $175 per month which provides mowing and snow removal. County taxes and beautiful country side views!
2 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $339,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people died and three others were injured Sunday following a crash involving a truck and three motorcycles about four miles east of Mond…
The Coffee Cabin, a new coffee shop in Council Bluffs, opened Friday with dine-in and drive-thru service. It's located on the corner of 16th S…
A new ice cream shop and cafe is planned along the First Avenue trail near Cochran Park, although it won't be opening anytime soon.
An Omaha man was sentenced last week to 180 months in prison following his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Iowa.
A 22-year-old man Council Bluffs man injured in a shooting Saturday night during a fight in northwest Omaha has been arrested on suspicion of …