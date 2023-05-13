Just completed new construction townhome located in the Lake Ohana subdivision. Some of the many features include an open floor plan, zero entry, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, main floor laundry, walk in pantry, and a full unfinished basement. Wonderful 1/2 acre lot that has the potential to build an additional garage or have a garden. Association dues are $175 per month which provides mowing and snow removal. County taxes and beautiful country side views!