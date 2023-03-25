Almost complete new construction townhome in the Lake Ohana subdivision. Some of the many features include an open floor plan, zero entry, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, main floor laundry, walk in pantry, large 1/2 acre lot, and a full unfinished basement. Interior photos are from a similar unit. Association dues are $175 per month and include mowing, fertilization, snow removal, and exterior window cleaning.