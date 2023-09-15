This stunning estate is situated on nearly 10 acres & is located just east of Glenwood, IA in a serene country setting that offers a unique opportunity for horse enthusiasts with its top-notch horse facilities including a 36x60 outbuilding equipped with concrete floors, workshop, 36x30 loft storage, 4 spacious horse stalls, tack room, 200A electrical, hydrants, & 2 overhead drive-through doors, in addition to a riding arena outdoors allowing you to practice & enjoy your passion for horseback riding right at home. The main residence is a peaceful 2+ bedroom ranch home with a finished walkout basement that includes a 2nd laundry area, & a nonconforming bedroom with a private bath & walk-in closet. Located just 22mi from Offutt AFB, & a convenient commute to the Council Bluffs/Omaha Metro.
2 Bedroom Home in MALVERN - $510,000
- Updated
