2 Bedroom Home in Silver City - $219,500

This pre-inspected, peaceful ranch home offers a lot of living space (over 1,600 square feet on the main floor!) & an open floor plan with a double-sided woodburning brick fireplace. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & main floor laundry, along with a freshly painted enclosed back porch perfect for sipping coffee & listening to the rain. Downstairs you'll find tons of storage, 2 nonconforming bedrooms or bonus rooms, & a family area. Gorgeous double lot with mature trees & a custom gazebo that would be perfect for a hot tub, patio furniture, or bar area. Fenced-in yard, 1-car attached garage, stamped patio, & alley access to the additional 1.5 car detached garage. Silver City rests is conveniently located between Treynor & Glenwood, IA, & is a quick commute to Council Bluffs & the Omaha Metro!