2 Bedroom Home in Silver City - $600,000

Get ready to be impressed! This gorgeous custom home sits on a hilltop with 2.7 Acres. Enjoy cooking in the big eat in kitchen, or just relaxing in the family room under the cathedral ceiling in front of the fireplace. This custom home features a large lofted master suite with walk-in closet, geo thermal, cement floors with radiant heat, zoned lighting, vessel sinks, custom built barn doors, a safe room, and so much more. Don't forget to bring your toys to put in the attached 54x100 Machine Shed or the detached shop/garage. Only 30 mins to Offutt AFB, 25 Mins to Council Bluffs, and 35 mins to Omaha!AMA