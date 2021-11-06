 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Silver City - $600,000

2 Bedroom Home in Silver City - $600,000

2 Bedroom Home in Silver City - $600,000

Move yourself, your family, your business, or ALL of the above to this incredible one-of-a-kind acreage! The custom details, as well as the opportunities, are endless. Nearly 3 acres including a framed 2+ bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,300 finished sq. feet (built new in 2018) as an addition to a pre-existing 54x100 machine shed, an additional 26x30 heated & insulated detached outbuilding, and an older barn ready to be restored. Surrounded by farmland and less than 30 miles from Omaha.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City, school election today
Education

City, school election today

  • Updated

The city and school board election will be held on Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hear from candidates for the Council Bluffs City Council, Lewis Central School Board and Council Bluffs School Board at this link.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert