Move yourself, your family, your business, or ALL of the above to this incredible one-of-a-kind acreage! The custom details, as well as the opportunities, are endless. Nearly 3 acres including a framed 2+ bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,300 finished sq. feet (built new in 2018) as an addition to a pre-existing 54x100 machine shed, an additional 26x30 heated & insulated detached outbuilding, and an older barn ready to be restored. Surrounded by farmland and less than 30 miles from Omaha.
2 Bedroom Home in Silver City - $600,000
