Cute ranch style home located on spacious corner lot. All appliances are included with this home including washer & dryer, as well as additional stove & refrigerator in the second kitchen area in the lower level. Exterior of the home is maintenance free with vinyl siding and updated vinyl windows throughout, original woodwork and nice private patio area off the kitchen/dining area. Just blocks to post office, bank, and schools make this an ideal home for first time buyers or retirees! Come enjoy all the advantages that small town living offers, but only minutes from the metro area.
2 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $185,000
